Police Arrest Man They Allege Smashed At Least 33 Car Windows In Koreatown

January 2, 2017 11:15 PM
Filed Under: Cars Smashed, Koreatown

KOREATOWN (CBSLA.com)  —  Police have arrested a man they said smashed at least 33 car windows in Koreatown Monday evening.

The windows were reportedly smashed from 4th and Catalina to 3rd and New Hampshire Avenue.

Police told a photographer that the suspect allegedly used a machete or large type saw to commit the mass vandalism.

LAPD Olympic Division officers responded to the scene and reportedly  caught the man in the act.

The suspect was arrested on the scene. Officers said the suspect also refused to comply with their orders.

The investigation is ongoing.

