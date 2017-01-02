List Of Winning Floats From 128th Annual Rose Parade

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Here is a list of the winning floats from the 128th annual Rose Parade:

— Bob Hope Trophy for most comical and amusing entry: La Canada-Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association, “Backyard Rocketeer.”

— Craftsman Trophy for exceptional achievement in showmanship, floats longer than 55 feet: Netflix,”Soar Beyond Imagination.”

— Crown City Innovation Trophy for best use of imagination and innovation to advance the art of floral design: 24-Hour Fitness, “Do More With Your 24.”

— Directors’ Trophy for outstanding artistic merit in design and floral presentation: “Western Asset Management Company, “Prosperity In the Wild.”

— Extraordinaire Trophy for most spectacular float: Lucy Pet, “Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin’ K-9 Wave Maker.”

— Fantasy Trophy for most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination: BDK, A Singpoli Affiliate, “The Monkey King: Journey To Success.”

— Founders’ Trophy for most beautiful float built and decorated by community or organization volunteers: Cal Poly Universities, “A New Leaf.”

–Governor’s Trophy for best depiction of life in California: Downey Rose Float Association, “The Gold Rush.”

— Grand Marshall’s Trophy for excellence in creative concept and design: Farmers Insurance, “We Came, We Saw, We Covered.”

— International Trophy for most beautiful entry from outside the United States and District of Columbia: China Airlines, “Return To the Beauty of Taiwan.”

— Isabella Coleman Trophy for best presentation of color and color harmony through floral use: The UPS Store Inc., “Books Bring Us Together.”

— Judges’ Special Trophy for most spectacular in showmanship and dramatic impact: Union Bank and the American Heart Association, Western States Affiliate, “Keep The Beat Alive.”

— Lathrop K. Leishman Trophy for most-beautiful noncommercial float: AIDS Healthcare Foundation, “To Honor And Remember Orlando.”

— Mayor’s Trophy for most outstanding national or international city entry: City of Sierra Madre, “The Cat’s Away.”

— National Trophy for best depiction of life in the U.S.A., past, present of future: Ragu Pasta Sauce, “Simmered In Tradition.”

— Past Presidents Trophy for most creative design and use of both floral and non-floral materials: American Armenian Rose Float Association,

“Field Of Dreams!”

— Princess’ Trophy for most effective floral use and presentation: The Bachelor, “Echoes Of Love.”

–Queen’s Trophy for most effective use and display of roses: Miracle- Gro, “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.”

— Sweepstakes Trophy for most beautiful entry in the parade with outstanding floral presentation and design: Dole Packaged Foods, “Spirit of

Hawaii.”

— Theme Trophy for excellence in presenting parade theme: Donate Life, “Teammates In Life.”

— Tournament Special Trophy for exceptional merit: Trader Joe’s, “All Aboard! 50 years Of Serving The Best …”

— Tournament Volunteers Trophy for best floral design of parade theme in floats 35 feet and under: Torrance Rose Float Association, “Be Your Own Knight.”