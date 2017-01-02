Driver Who Abandoned Maserati After North Hollywood Car Chase Wanted

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — The public’s help is needed to find the driver who abandoned a silver Maserati SUV after crashing it into a California Highway Patrol car during a chase in North Hollywood.
The brief pursuit began at 8:27 p.m. Friday on the Hollywood (170) Freeway at Magnolia Boulevard, CHP Officer Alex Rubio said, when a CHP officer tried to pull the silver-colored vehicle over for speeding.
The SUV was ordered to exit the freeway at Riverside Drive, but at the bottom of Riverside Drive’s offramp, the driver made a left turn through a red light and got back on the northbound freeway to exit on Sherman Way.
The SUV then drove into a cul-de-sac on Vose Street, east of St. Clair Street, made a U-turn and crossed a lawn before striking the right rear of the CHP patrol car.
That disabled the patrol car, but the SUV sped off.
A sheriff’s helicopter later found the SUV, which had been abandoned by the driver.
Anyone with information about the Maserati SUV or the driver can call the CHP’s West Valley Division at (818) 888-0980.
