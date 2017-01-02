Customs System Outage Causes Long Lines At LAX, Nationwide

WASHINGTON (CBSLA.com/AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a statement saying a processing system outage caused delays at various airports, including Los Angeles International Airport.

The statement says CBP officers continued processing international travelers using “alternative procedures” until the system came back online Monday but waits were longer than usual at some airports.

Los Angeles International Airport was advising fliers to arrive early in order to avoid delays. The airport said traffic was heavy coming into the departures level.

.@CustomsBorder at LAX reports nationwide outage of I-94 processing system. Arrivals to be processed manually as CBP works to restore it. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 3, 2017

RT @LAAirportPD: #LAXTRAFFIC AVOID delays arrive early, traffic HEAVY on departures level & clear on arrivals level of Central Terminal Area — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 3, 2017

In Atlanta, CBP public affairs officer Robert Brisley says the outage at the city’s airport lasted about an hour from late afternoon into early evening. He said that officers were working to recover quickly afterward but even short outages can lead to backups at the airport, one of the world’s busiest.

He said the agency apologizes to travelers who were delayed getting into the country after long flights.

Brisley said the cause of the outage was still being evaluated.

