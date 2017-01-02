Clippers End 6-Game Skid With Win Over Suns

January 2, 2017 10:19 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, Clippers, NBA, Suns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.J. Redick scored 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 109-98 on Monday night, opening the new year by snapping a six-game skid.

Jamal Crawford added 18 points and DeAndre Jordan had 20 rebounds for the Clippers, who remain without Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. Griffin has missed nine games while recovering from right knee surgery, while Paul has missed six with a sore left hamstring.

Los Angeles improved to 3-9 without both of them in the lineup since Paul was acquired before the 2011-12 season.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 24 points and former Clipper Eric Bledsoe added 22.

