Chargers Stay Mum On Possible L.A. Relocation

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA.com) — The San Diego Chargers are not talking about the ticking clock, which has 14 days left until a decision must be made as to whether to relocate to Los Angeles.

Team officials held a news conference Monday, and while they talked about hiring a new coach, they did not reveal whether the team would be moving to share the new stadium at Hollywood Park, or be staying in America’s Finest City.

John Spanos, head of football operations, was asked what the candidates for the head coaching job would be told regarding where the team will be playing next season.

“Well, what we know right now it’s one of two locations and it’s, you know, an announcement that I don’t know when it’s going to come but I hope it’s coming soon, so I hopefully that resolves itself soon,” Spanos said.

“As far as when the announcement is made is out of my control. It’s not something I work day-to-day on.”

The NFL has given the San Diego franchise until Jan. 15 to announce whether it will move in to the new Los Angeles Rams stadium at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park, or stay in San Diego.

Spanos then tried to steer the focus of the news conference toward the search for a new coach, but reporters continued to ask about the relocation decision.

“I certainly appreciate and understand everyone wanting to know, so, I mean, I get where you’re coming from, but it’s nothing that I can control,” Spanos said. “I understand the fans want to know that, I want to know that too and again, I think it’s something we will know soon.”

General Manager Tom Telesco said the new Chargers head coach should be a teacher, a good communicator, a motivator and a leader.

The Chargers players held team meetings earlier in the then cleaned out their lockers at Chargers Park, their training facility in San Diego.