Best Stores In L.A. / O.C.To Get Student Discounts

Los Angeles and Orange County feature many large retailers offering discounts. The catch? Most of the retailers offer up the discount for students only, and proof of a valid ID is required at checkout.



Topshop

The Grove

189 The Grove Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 938-1085

www.topshop.com The Grove189 The Grove DrLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 938-1085 Topshop, the London retailer that has become a worldwide sensation, has eclipsed other stores in the same clothing category like Urban Outfitters, and H&M. If you’re a student, you can shop at the store and get 10% off anything in the store throughout the year. Proof of your student ID is required though. But, you often can provide proof other than ID, such as an email, too.



J.Crew

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations Shop any J.Crew location with your student ID and you’ll get 15% off almost everything at a J.Crew store in your area. From dresses, tops, shirts, pants, suits, and more to shoes, and accessories, it’s a great deal. Proof of your student ID is required. The only time the discount does not apply is on third party items, as J.Crew sells other specialty brands at their retail locations.



Banana Republic

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations Banana Republic, with locations throughout Los Angeles and Orange County, also offers 15% off your total purchase with proof of your student ID. As with other retailers, you can’t combine it with sale items, and you must provide your actual ID at the time of checkout. It applies to everything in the store, from mens tops, bottoms, and accessories to womens outerwear, accessories, tops and bottoms.



Club Monaco

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations Club Monaco, a retailer with locations throughout Orange County and Los Angeles, is known for their sleek clothing, and an even better student discount than most other stores. The store offers 20% off full priced and sale merchandise items in stores and online to college students. You can signup for a special student discount to shop online, or simply go into their store with your ID to take advantage of the great offer. The store offers a mix between J.Crew type style and Banana Republic, with great items for both men and women. From clothing like outerwear, dress and casual shirts, suits, chinos, jeans, sleepwear, and more to shorts, swimming items, shoes and more, there’s plenty to shop from here.