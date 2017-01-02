Best Activities To Do In Orange County This Week – January 2

The holidays may be over, but there are still plenty of activities to take part in as we celebrate the beginnings of 2017! From workshops to fitness hikes, bridal shows and more, there’e plenty to do this week throughout Orange County.

Women's Spa Pampering and Glamour Workshop

Woman’s Club of Orange

121 South Center Street

Orange, CA 92866

Woman's Club of Orange
121 South Center Street
Orange, CA 92866
www.eventbrite.com

With the new year, you get the chance to start all over! Held at the Woman's Club of Orange, the Women's Spa Pampering and Glamour Workshop is the perfect way to start the year. Stop by between 7-10 p.m. for a night filled with pampering—what else can you ask for on a Monday night? As part of a Monday Night Makeover series, visitors will be able to participate in a variety of free beauty treatments. Start out with a satin lips spa treatment coupled with a hand exfoliating treatment, followed by a step-by-step deep cleansing facial, assistance with color matching and a professional makeover that will be showcased in "before & after" photos.

Tuesday, January 3

Karaoke

The Karman Bar

26022 Cape Drive

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

(949) 582-5909

The Karman Bar
26022 Cape Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
(949) 582-5909
www.thekarmanbar.com

The Karman Bar is one of the best places for a night out in south Orange County. Each Tuesday night, stop by for a night filled with laughter at the bar's weekly karaoke night. Choose from a variety of songs then step up to the mic—whether you are already a pro or simply trying it for fun, you're bound to enjoy yourself. The bar offers activities on other nights as well, with trivia on Monday nights (complete with prizes), Hip Hop Wednesdays, Thrasher Thursdays and open mic night on Sundays. They have a variety of cocktails available, including the Cinammon Toast Crunch made with Fireball and rum chata and The Sparrow with two types of rum and pineapple juice.

Wednesday, January 4

Pour & Paint

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

13652 Jamboree Road

Irvine, CA 92602

(949) 394-3344

Romano's Macaroni Grill
13652 Jamboree Road
Irvine, CA 92602
(949) 394-3344
www.alleventssolutions.com

While Romano's Macaroni Grill has some delicious cuisine, the real reason to stop by on Wednesday night is Pour & Paint, put on by All Event Solutions. This is a great way to let your creativity show as you start the year. An instructor will be present, teaching painters how to craft a field of red poppies in acrylic paint. The scene, originally by Yoko Collin, features the quote, "May your day be as beautiful as a field of flowers." Learn how to create your own version of Collin's masterpiece step-by-step as you sip wine. Reservations are required and the event starts at 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 5

Take Part In A Fitness Hike

Ridge Park

Ridge Park Road

Newport Beach, CA 92657

(949) 497-8324

Ridge Park
Ridge Park Road
Newport Beach, CA 92657
(949) 497-8324
www.lagunacanyon.org

The Laguna Canyon Foundation has partnered with OC Parks to present regular hikes, bike rides and other educational programs throughout local canyons and parks, and this fitness hike is a part of that partnership. With a distance of six and a half miles, and an elevation gain of 700 feet, this hike isn't one for beginners. Experienced hikers can join a volunteer from the foundation and other nature enthusiasts to traverse the rugged terrain of the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. This fast-paced adventure definitely earns the fitness title, revving up your heart rate as you travel up and down the nearby coastal hills. Participants should meet at the Ridge Park Staging Area at 8:30 a.m.

Friday, January 6

SOCO Success Academy Branding Workshop

Orange County Home

72 Duet

Irvine, CA 92707

Orange County Home
72 Duet
Irvine, CA 92707
www.theatricum.com

Led by Gemma Touchstone and Tanya San Miguel, Social Colony's SOCO Success Academy Branding Workshop is a great option for anyone who is starting a business or looking to begin branding. Creatives, writers and entrepreneurs are invited to attend this hands-on workshop that will provide participants with everything they need to start forming a digital presence. Touchstone and San Miguel will touch on creating a brand image and social media plan as well as marketing, blogging and photography. The three-day event will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, and lunch will be provided every day.

Saturday, January 7

Cannon Battle Aboard Spirit of Dana Point

Ocean Institute

24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 496-2274

Ocean Institute
24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive
Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 496-2274
www.ocean-institute.org

Saturday afternoon, climb aboard the Spirit of Dana Point for an adventurous display. The ship will engage in a mock cannon battle with two other ships—the Lady Washington and the Hawaiian Chieftain. There are a few different ways to enjoy the event. First, sit back, relax and watch as the ship's crew showcase their skills survival techniques. The second option is to get involved, helping the crew with things like opening or closing the sail. Aside from the bursting cannons, the sails will fill with flurries of wind and the crew will cover the deck as they shuffle from one task to another. Though it only lasts from 1-4 p.m., the adventure will be repeated next Saturday, Jan. 14 as well.

Sunday, January 8

Bollywood Bridal Show

Great Wolf Lodge

12681 Harbor Boulevard

Garden Grove, CA 92840

(888) 960-9653

Great Wolf Lodge
12681 Harbor Boulevard
Garden Grove, CA 92840
(888) 960-9653
www.greatwolf.com

Now on its fifth year, the Bollywood Bridal Show is a favorite amongst locals. Put on by Dhamaka Entertainment, the main feature of the event is a fashion show containing the most prominent bridal looks—in true Bollywood style. These bold colors and prints are a stunning sight and may shape your future wedding look. There will also be more than 60 vendors on site, showcasing their products and services to those who are planning to get married soon. The event happens to be the biggest South Asian wedding event in Orange County. The one-stop shop for all Bollywood-related wedding needs will run from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.