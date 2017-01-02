Apple Valley Firefighters Dispatched To Blaze At Their Own Station

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters in Apple Valley were dispatched early Monday morning to respond to a blaze at their own fire station.
The fire, which was reported at 4:30 a.m., was reported at Central Road at Highway 18, behind the Chevron gas station – an outbuilding on the property of the Apple Valley Fire Protection District, just 100 feet away from where the firefighters were snoozing, according to the Apple Valley Fire District Fire Marshal Jason Nailon.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire before it could spread to the station or the fuel tanks nearby. Three fire investigators, the fire marshal and the fire chief, plus the sheriff’s arson bomb detective, responded to the scene.
The shed apparently contained years of storage records.
Nailon said the investigation found there were multiple attempt to get into the station, as well as the outbuildings. One fire district vehicle was also broken into and there was an attempt to hot wire the vehicle.
One suspect, who was found in a car that got stuck on a curb just outside the station, has been taken into custody. Stolen equipment, including a fire helmet was found and recovered from the car.