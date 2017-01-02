1 Dead After 2-Car Crash Sends Sedan Into Westminster Flower Shop

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA.com) — A 70-year-old man was killed and a woman was in full cardiac arrest Monday after a two-car crash sent one of the cars into a Westminster flower shop.
The crash was reported just before noon at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Madison, where the man was found dead on the scene in one of the cars, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
A second person in that car, a woman in her 70s, was taken to a hospital in full cardiac arrest.
In the second car, a woman in her 50s suffered moderate injuries, authorities said.
One of the cars had crashed into a flower shop in a strip mall, but it’s not known if the store was open at the time of the crash.