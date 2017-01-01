Tradition Of Camping Out Overnight For Prime Rose Parade Locations Underway

January 1, 2017 6:34 PM
PASADENA (CBSLA.com) —   The tradition of camping out to get a great vantage point for the Rose Parade is underway in Pasadean.

CBS2’s Laurie Perez was there to speak to some of the happy campers.

Perez reported that campers were in for a long and very cold evening. And despite that, she said everyone was in a good mood.

Some of the people began setting up at noon on Colorado Boulevard.

They brought chairs, blankets, warm clothing, food. The campers have it down to a science.

“For me, it’s a cot and a 32 degree sleeping bag,” said one man. “And I sleep well.”

 

 

 

