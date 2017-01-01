Tradition Of Camping Out Overnight For Prime Rose Parade Locations Underway

Rams Team Grades: L.A. Embarrassed At Home By Arizona In Season FinaleThe Los Angeles Rams lost their season finale at home to the Arizona Cardinals, 44-6, and the difference between the two teams with nothing to play for was striking. The Rams quit on their season at some point, as losing 11 of the final 12 games cost the head coach his job. It also makes critics and fans alike question the direction the organization is heading in after its first season back in the City of Angels. The 4-12 record is the team's worst performance since 2011, and with no premium draft picks coming up, the Rams need a new coach and a new attitude for 2017.