Person Killed In Long Beach Apartment Fire

January 1, 2017 9:57 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Fire, Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – One person was killed and several people were injured in a blaze Sunday evening at an apartment complex in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) reports the fire broke out sometime before 9:10 p.m. in the 5500 block of Dairy Avenue. The circumstances of the fire were not confirmed. The exact number of people injured and their conditions were not disclosed. The LBFD reported via Twitter that there were up to 7 patients.

Two units were damaged in the blaze. There was no word on a cause.

Stay with CBS Los Angeles for the latest on this developing story.

