Lakers Rally Falls Short In Loss To Raptors

January 1, 2017 9:31 PM
Filed Under: Lakers, NBA, Raptors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his season-high 41 points in the fourth quarter, and the Toronto Raptors held on to stop a two-game skid with a 123-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Lowry also had nine rebounds and seven assists, while DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points in another big game in his hometown as the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors got back in winning form on the fifth stop of their six-game road trip.

Nick Young hit seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Lakers, who emerged from a miserable December with their 15th loss in 17 games despite a stirring fourth-quarter rally.

