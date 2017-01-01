DUI Suspect Accused Of Colliding With Police Car, Leading Officers On Chase

SEAL BEACH (AP) — Authorities in Orange County say a suspected drunk driver was arrested after colliding with a Seal Beach police car and then leading officers on a short chase.
A police statement says Seal Beach officers responding to reports of a possible drunken driver tried to conduct a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.
The driver refused to stop, then struck a center divider and a police car before colliding with two other vehicles as police gave chase, authorities said.
Officers eventually arrested a 55-year-old Mission Viejo resident. He could face charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, DUI, hit and run and evading.
