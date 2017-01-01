Cardinals Rout Rams 44-6 In Season Finale

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carson Palmer threw touchdown passes to Jeremy Ross, Darren Fells and Larry Fitzgerald, and the Arizona Cardinals wrapped up a frustrating season with a 44-6 victory over the freefalling Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Fitzgerald caught five passes and took the overall NFL lead with 107 catches in perhaps his final game for the Cardinals (7-8-1), who missed the playoffs one year after reaching the NFC championship game despite an offense and a defense ranked in the top quarter of the league.

Arizona still finished the year strong with wins over NFC West champion Seattle and Los Angeles (4-12), which has lost seven straight.

The Cardinals’ defense sacked Jared Goff seven times and allowed just 122 yards by the Rams, who wrapped up their homecoming season with their worst record since 2011.

David Johnson left the field on a cart in the first quarter with an injured left knee, but Arizona’s star running back appeared to be able to put weight on his leg when he returned to watch the second half from the sidelines. Johnson failed to gain 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time in his spectacular season.

With a blowout win capped by Justin Bethel’s 68-yard TD return of Sean Mannion’s interception with 8:06 to play, the Cardinals also avenged their 17-13 loss to the Rams in Week 4, one of several early flubs that doomed an injury-plagued roster to an early winter.

Los Angeles was 3-1 after that road victory, but lost 11 of its final 12 games in an incredible pratfall. Interim coach John Fassel went 0-3 after replacing the fired Jeff Fisher, who presided over the Rams’ relocation and the franchise’s 13th consecutive non-winning season.

Despite managing just 77 yards of offense in the first half, Los Angeles kept Arizona’s lead to 16-6 with a handful of big plays, including a blocked punt by Chase Reynolds.

Palmer then hit Fells for a 37-yard score on the Cardinals’ first snap of the second half, and Kerwynn Williams rushed for a 1-yard TD moments later.

