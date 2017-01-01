Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – January 2

Attend The 2017 Rose Parade
Starts at Orange Grove Blvd. & Green St.
Pasadena, CA 91105
www.tournamentofroses.com
Traditionally held on New Year’s Day, this year’s 128th Rose Parade takes place today, keeping with a tradition started over a century ago to prevent churchgoers’ horses from being startled by parade noise. Olympic athletes Janet Evans, Allyson Felix, and Greg Louganis will Grand Marshal the “Echos of Success” themed parade, featuring amazing floral floats, top notch marching bands, and high-stepping equestrians. After the parade makes its way down Colorado Blvd, the floats will be on display along Sierra Madre and Washington Blvds. until 4:00pm tomorrow.
“Breaking News: Turning the Lens on Mass Media”
The Getty Museum
1200 Getty Center Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90049
(310) 440-7300
www.getty.edu
Now is the perfect time to check out a new exhibit showing how media has helped shape society’s perceptions of current events since the late 19th century. Photographs and video from the last 40 years will be on display, featuring the responses of contemporary artists in an age of changing media coverage, ranging from local stories to international politics. Admission is free and the exhibit runs through April 30.
Terry Riley in Residency
The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA
152 N Central Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 625-4390
www.moca.org
Today begins a six-day residency at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA by minimalist composer Terry Riley. Credited with changing the course of 20th-century music with his revolutionary 1964 classic In C, Riley’s hypnotic and multilayered compositions make him one of the most important living composers. In conjunction with moving image installations inside the Doug Aitken: Electric Earth exhibition, Riley will use a combination of instruments to create a series of improvisational performances.
Tchaikovsky & Sibelius
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 972-7282
www.laphil.com
Conductor Bramwell Tovey returns to the Walt Disney Concert Hall for the LA Phil’s first performance of the year. Award-winning violinist Ray Chen joins the orchestra in his Concert Hall debut, performing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto. The show begins with Walton’s Facade Suite No. 2, and ends with the Romantic fairy tale love of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty.
Abbot Kinney First Friday
Abbot Kinney Blvd.
Venice Beach, CA
www.abbotkinneyblvd.com
Spend the first Friday of the month, and of the year, at the always bustling Abbot Kinney First Friday. L.A.’s best food trucks will make their way to Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice for locals and tourists alike to stroll the street and dine al fresco. While A-list trucks provide every cuisine under the sun, merchants along the street open their doors and invite you to do a little shopping with your dinner.
LA Kings vs Minnesota Wild
STAPLES Center
1111 S. Figueroa St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(888) KINGSLA
www.nhl.com
Spend Saturday afternoon watching your LA Kings attempt to skate their way to victory against the Minnesota Wild. After the game, take a spin on the LA Kings Holiday Ice Rink right outside the stadium. It’s the last day it will be open this year, so don’t miss it before it melts away.
LA Beer Hop Cheese & Beer Tour
Starts at El Segundo Green Line Station
2226 E El Segundo Blvd.
El Segundo, CA 90245
(323) 928-2113
www.vagabondcheese.com
Why should wine have all the fun with cheese? LA Beer Hop and Vagabond Cheese Company are teaming up to introduce you to some amazing beer and cheese pairings. The five hour South Bay tour visits three breweries (Monkish, Three Weavers, and Smog City), paring various Vagabond Cheeses along the way. Experts from both the cheese co. and LA Beer Hop will come along for the ride to help you nerd out over each pairing.