Report: 2 Dead, Several Hurt In I-5 Pileup Near Bakersfield

NEAR BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA.com) – Two people are dead and several more injured following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 5 near Bakersfield.
According to California Highway Patrol’s incident information page, the collision occurred at around 8:46 a.m. on southbound I-5, just north of the junction with State Route 99 in the Wheeler Ridge area.
KBAK-TV reports that a man and woman from Manteca, Calif., were killed in the crash. The circumstances of the crash, the number of vehicles involved and the number of people injured were not confirmed. There was no word on when the freeway would reopen.
Caltrans reports that I-5 south remained shut down just north SR-99 as of 12:45 p.m. Southbound traffic was being detoured via State Route 166 east to SR-99.
