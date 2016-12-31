Top Weekend Activities This Weekend In Orange County – December 30

For the final weekend of 2016 there will be so many options places to go and people to see, it may be overwhelming to try and figure out just how best to plan. Considering the different kind of destinations and attractions, the following list offers up great ideas for New Year’s Eve weekend! Ring in 2017 in style.

Friday, December 30



Newport Beach Holiday Light Cruises

Newport Landing

309 Palm Street Suite A

Newport Beach, CA 92661

(949) 675-0550 Newport Landing309 Palm Street Suite ANewport Beach, CA 92661(949) 675-0550 When the history of the Newport Beach holiday cruise is put into perspective, it’s important to remember that the tradition has been going strong for well over 100 years. With some 250 elaborately decorated seaside homes and boats, it’s estimated that there are nearly one million visitors each year. While the parade only runs for one week during mid-December, the lights and decorations typically stay put until after the new year. Before the dazzling collections of led lights come down, say so long to 2016 by taking in some lights down on the dock.

Saturday, December 31



Noon Year’s Confetti Countdown

Pretend City Children’s Museum

29 Hubble

Irvine, CA 92618

(949)428-3900

www.pretendcity.org Pretend City Children’s Museum29 HubbleIrvine, CA 92618(949)428-3900 Foe the folks ringing in the new year with little ones, staying up until midnight can be risky business. Even if the kids manage to stay away, how pooped are the parents? A family haven, Pretend City gives both parents and children the chance to party and complete a new year countdown with their Noon Year’s Eve celebration. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the museum will participate in four different countdown ceremonies. Marking the new year in Bangladesh, Dubai, Athens, and London, the different times zones allow kids to enjoy the thrill of going from 10 to 1 without having to stay awake until the early hours of the morning. Party hats, noise makers, and kid friendly treats provide a family friendly option for those looking to have a G-rated NYE gathering.





Ring In The New Year!

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations Orange County is offering many ways to ring in the new year! Looking for a great spot with friends or family, visit our list of top Orange County New Year’s Eve Parties.





Travis Scott

The Observatory

3503 S Harbor Blvd

Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 957-0600

www.observatoryoc.com The Observatory3503 S Harbor BlvdSanta Ana, CA 92704(714) 957-0600 In a relatively short amount of time, Travis Scott has gone from hip-hop prospect to certified superstar. Earning a Grammy nomination and riding high on the strength of this fall release, Bird In the Trap Sings McKnight, the Texas native will be spending his New Year’s Eve in Southern California and the ticket is as hot as it gets. In fact, the Observatory had to add a second show to accommodate the overwhelming demand. For those lucky enough to score tickets, the intimate show from La Flame is likely to be patronized by a few special, unannounced guests and will certainly be downright electric. Taking on arenas and mainstage festivals, two nights back-to-back with Scott in a small club are going to be a memorable way to welcome 2017.

Sunday, January 1



Art On The Walk

Anaheim GardenWalk

400 Disney Way

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 635-7400

www.anaheimgardenwalk.com Anaheim GardenWalk400 Disney WayAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 635-7400 Home to a plethora of restaurants, shops, and entertainment options, the Anaheim Gardenwalk is quickly becoming hub in a city that is already known as a tourist destination. In addition to the amenities and attractions of the Gardenwalk, the management group has also opened up it’s footprint to nurture local artistry and showcase the work of local contributors to guests that are looking for a night out on the town. In between shopping, dining, and partying, visitors can enjoy the work of artists of all medium which all call the immediate area home. After a crazy night out, the first evening of the year could best be spent appreciating some locally-driven creativity.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.