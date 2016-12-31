Star Wars ‘Superfans” Say Goodbye To Carrie Fisher

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Superfans came together Saturday outside Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theater, to honor the original leading lady of a galaxy far, far away.

“When I was in middle school and we could do confirmation for the Catholic faith, they let us pick our middle name and I was able to find the name Leia,” Natalie Benavides. “I took that name because she was so amazing and I’m really sad that she’s gone.”

PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher Through The Years

Carrie Fisher passed away Tuesday at age 60 from a massive heart attack suffered on a flight bound for LAX. Her 84-year old mother, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds died the next day from a stroke, while planning her daughter’s funeral.

Fisher was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars film series which premiered at the TCL Chinese theater in 1977.

“For me she was one of the first strong female characters that really transcended over generations,” Danny Acero, in full Storm Trooper gear, said.

Fisher was also a source of empowerment off screen. She was candid about her bipolar disorder and passionately advocated for mental health awareness.

“As someone who has struggled with depression myself, I was like ‘oh it’s okay’ here’s someone famous who I look up to that’s making a statement, that hey I am too and it’s okay to be that way,” Joshua Glover said.

In the new “Rogue One” film, her old character makes a cameo. A major moment for fans.

“It will be the last time we get to see her portrayal of such an amazing character,” Benavides, in tears, said.