Southern California’s Imperial Valley Hit By 2 Small Quakes

December 31, 2016 3:15 PM

BRAWLEY (AP) — Southern California’s Imperial Valley has been rattled by two small earthquakes in quick succession.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake, a magnitude 3.0 occurred at 1:49 p.m. near Brawley, about 125 miles east of San Diego and 20 miles north of the Mexico border.

It was followed a few seconds later by a magnitude 3.2 quake.

A sheriff’s dispatcher says there have been no reports of damage or injury.

