Police: BMW Slams Into Oxnard Home At End Of Pursuit

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a car plowed into a home in Oxnard following the end of a pursuit this weekend.
The incident unfolded overnight Saturday after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a ’94 black BMW.
When the car failed to yield, the officer pursued the car northbound on C Street, police said.
Soon after, the BMW plowed into a home in the 3400 block of S. C Street. Those inside fled on foot, and were not located.
Police said the residents inside the home were uninjured, and firefighters responded to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the home.
It remains unclear why the driver of the BMW fled from police. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case was asked to call the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600.