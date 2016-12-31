Police: BMW Slams Into Oxnard Home At End Of Pursuit

Rams Week 17 Injury Report: Britt And Joyner Doubtful For Cardinals GameIt's a meaningless game for both the visiting Arizona Cardinals and the host Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum, so when players are listed as doubtful for a season finale where neither team is playoff bound, it means they probably will not be playing. Three Rams players fit that description in Week 17: Kenny Britt, Rob Havenstein and Lamarcus Joyner.