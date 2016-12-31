Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped In Swift-Moving Burbank Wash Tunnel

December 31, 2016 9:16 PM
Filed Under: Burbank, Rescue, Wash

BURBANK (CBSLA.com)   —  Rescue crews found a man trapped in a tunnel in a Burbank wash Saturday evening and had trouble reaching the man.

Witnesses could hear the man screaming for help but it took a while to find his exact location.

Sky9 was overhead when the man was finally hoisted to safety by firefighters.

The man somehow got trapped in the tunnel near Tulare Avenue, along the 5 Freeway.

The unidentified man was check out on scene but taken to a hospital to be checked out for possible hypothermia.

It was unclear how long the man had been in the wash and trapped inside the tunnel.

