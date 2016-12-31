Best Activities This Weekend In Los Angeles – December 30

For the final weekend of 2016 there will are many options! It may be overwhelming to try and figure out just how best to plan. Considering the different kind of destinations and attractions, the following list is a snapshot of some of the diverse options to ensure that every kind of NYE weekend is best represented. Happy New Year!

The Chainsmokers

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.insomniac.com Los Angeles Convention Center1201 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90015 Whether big room EDM-influenced pop music is your thing or not, it’s difficult to argue with the kind of year 2016 has been for The Chainsmokers. Following up on the strength of their 2015 smash single, “Roses.” The DJ duo of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall followed up with the hugely poplar tunes, “Inside Out” and their mega-hit, “Closer.” The team has become such a force, they are helming their own production that will consume the Los Angeles Convention Center. Working with the grandiose party production of Insomniac, this is said to be the tandem’s biggest headlining show to date. Already teasing that new music will be performed this weekend via twitter, both Pall and Taggart are expected to pull out all the stops on stage. Sagging with spectacle, the LA Convention Center will be the site of one of the city’s biggest dance parties come Friday night.

Celebrate New Year's Eve!

See Joe Rogan

Orpheum Theatre

842 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(877) 677-4386

www.joerogan.net Orpheum Theatre842 S BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90014(877) 677-4386 Comedian, hugely successful podcaster, and full-time mixed martial arts color commentator, Joe Rogan is a man of many hats. As a veteran of the stand up stage, Rogan will take to the storied stage of the Orpheum Theatre to conjure a night full of laughs. Armed with slicing wit and the ability to speak to a diverse audience, Rogan is comedy’s everyman and the result is consistently sold out appearances from stages ranging to major to intimate. His podcast has set records for downloads and after years in the game, his tickets are still hot. Find out what Rogan is still at the top of his game.

Polar Bear Skate

Pershing Square

532 S. Olive St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213)847-4970

holidayicerinkdowntownla.com Pershing Square532 S. Olive St.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213)847-4970 What better way to punctuate your holiday break then to enjoy a few rounds on the ice under the downtown Los Angeles skyline. Running with a spin on the Polar Bear plunge, the first day of the new year will see visitors hitting the rink in their swimwear as DJ Howly plays party tunes to ring in the new year. In fact, there is $1000 cash prize for the best dressed on the ice and the best part is that spectators get to select the winner. Pershing Square is an LA landmark and until mid-January, you can explore it while on ice skates. Take advantage.





Fun New Year's Day Activities

Article by Ramon Gonzales.