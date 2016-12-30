Funeral To Be Held In Beverly Hills For Socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Funeral services will be held Friday for Hollywood socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 504 N. Roxbury Drive in Beverly Hills.

The funeral will be followed by interment at Westwood Village Memorial Park, located at 1218 Glendon Avenue.

Gabor, who was an actress and former beauty queen, died Dec. 18 at age 99 of a heart attack, ending a years-long struggle with a variety of health issues that kept her largely out of the public eye.

According to the coroner’s office, she died of cardiopulmonary arrest, with coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease as contributing factors.

Gabor, who would have turned 100 on Feb. 6, 2017, was born in Budapest, Hungary.

She was crowned Miss Hungary in 1936, and later immigrated to the U.S. where she embarked on a movie career.

Married nine times, Gabor gained her most recent fame when she slapped a Beverly Hills police officer in the face during a traffic stop in 1989. She spent three days in jail.

She reached the apex of her career when she was directed by John Huston in the 1952 musical “Moulin Rouge.”

Her other film credits included “Lovely to Look At,” “Lili” and Orson Welles’ film noir “Touch of Evil.”

Gabor’s glamor and celebrity status later made her a staple on game shows, talk shows and guest TV spots in the 1950s through the 70s.

