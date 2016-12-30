Storm Expected To Bring More Rain To Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A storm brought rain to the Southland Friday, creating dangerous driving conditions during the morning commute.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to produce 0.7 inches of rain.
Forecasters are not expecting “copious amounts of rain” from the storm systems, but there could be some mud flows in areas where wildfires recently charred hillsides.
A winter weather advisory will remain in effect in the San Gabriels from 8 a.m. Saturday until midnight. Between 3 and 6 inches of snow are expected above 6,000 feet, with up to 8 inches possible above 7,000 feet in the eastern San Gabriels.
Snow and icy conditions are also expected on I-15 through the Cajon Pass and mountain passes near the Nevada border on Saturday.
