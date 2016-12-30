Riverside Police Announce Arrest Of Sexual Assault, Robbery Suspect

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) Riverside Police Detectives on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect in two recent attempted robberies and sexual assaults that occurred along the 215 Freeway in the past week.

Joseph Pete Macias, 34 years old of Riverside, was taken into custody Friday morning.

During their investigation, detectives determined both incidents involved the same suspect. After releasing a sketch of the suspect, police said they got a tip from a concerned citizen which led them to identify Macias.

The suspect was located at his residence along with the vehicle police believe he used in the crimes.

Macias was later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for numerous felony charges.

The Riverside Police Department believes there may be additional victims that have not come forward related to this series of crimes and are asking anyone who may have been a victim to contact Detective Karla Beler at (951) 353-7125.

In both reported incidents, police said the suspect intentionally struck both women’s vehicles while driving in the early morning. After they stopped, presumably to exchange info, the suspect pulled a knife on the women and attempted to sexually assault them. Police said in both situations the suspect stole property.

The women described the suspect as Latino, approximately 30- 35 years of age, 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 8 with a skinny build.

The suspect vehicle was described as an older model, box style, dark green smaller SUV. The passenger side rear window was broken and appeared to be covered with cardboard.

If anyone has information regarding these cases or may have been a victim, contact Detective Beler at (951) 353-7125.