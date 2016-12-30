People Trapped After Knott’s Berry Farm Ride Gets Stuck In Midair

BUENA PARK (CBSLA.com) – A group of people were trapped on a ride in Knott’s Berry Farm Friday evening.
The Orange County Fire Authority told CBS2 riders got trapped when the Sky Cabin stalled about 130 feet in the air just before 5 p.m. Emergency crews were responding to the park to conduct a technical rescue.
“What we’re gonna do right now is formulate a plan on exactly how to bring them down,” Capt. Larry Kurtz told CBS2.
The OCFA had four technical rescue trucks on scene. The ride is enclosed and the guests all appeared to be safe, Kurtz said.
“The best way to bring them down would be obviously to lower the sky cabin ride itself to the ground,” Kurtz said.
It was not immediately clear how many people were trapped or what may have caused the ride to stall. There were no reports of injuries.
