One Dead In Lancaster Mobile Home Blaze

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a fire-damaged mobile home early Friday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to the Lancaster Estates Mobile Home Park in the 45000 block of 25th Street East. They arrived to find a double-wide mobile home with smoke and fire showing, according to fire department Inspector Richard Licon.
They had the flames extinguished in 13 minutes. However, when firefighters went inside, they found a person dead, Licon said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives and arson investigators were called to the scene.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released.
