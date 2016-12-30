One Dead In Lancaster Mobile Home Blaze

December 30, 2016 10:39 AM
LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a fire-damaged mobile home early Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to the Lancaster Estates Mobile Home Park in the 45000 block of 25th Street East. They arrived to find a double-wide mobile home with smoke and fire showing, according to fire department Inspector Richard Licon.

They had the flames extinguished in 13 minutes. However, when firefighters went inside, they found a person dead, Licon said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives and arson investigators were called to the scene.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

