Sketch Released Of Sexual Assault Suspect Wanted In OC

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Detectives sought the public’s help Friday to identify a sexual assault suspect who is wanted in Orange County.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the assault took place around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Pacific Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect approached an adult woman as she parked her vehicle in the area.

He forced entry into the car, pulled down his pants, and exposed himself to the woman.

The suspect then pushed himself on top of the woman and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim screamed and kicked violently, forcing the man off of her.

Police said the suspect fled from the area on foot.

The victim and a witness later provided a suspect description to detectives.

Detectives described the suspect as a Hispanic man who is believed to be between the ages of 24 to 30 years old, stands around 5-foot-7 tall, has a medium to dark complexion and has multiple pock marks or acne scars on his face.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white soles.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this man has been urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department at (714) 245-8516.