Maserati Collides with Patrol Car During North Hollywood Chase

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for the driver of a Maserati that crashed into a California Highway Patrol car during a chase Friday night in the North Hollywood area.
The chase began sometime before 8:34 p.m. when CHP officers attempted to pull over a silver-colored Maserati carrying two people for reckless driving.
According to CHP, the car, which had paper plates, refused to stop and a chase ensued. The Maserati collided with a patrol car in the area of Vose Street and St. Claire Avenue.
After the collision, a passenger got out and ran. That person was taken into custody. The suspect then drove down the street, parked the Maserati and fled as well.
The driver remained at large.
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries from the collision. CHP did not immediately disclose if the car had been reported stolen. The Maserati sustained front-end damage from the collision.