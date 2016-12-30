Family Tells KCAL9 Arrest Has Been Made In Hyde Park Hit-And-Run That Left Father Of 9 Critical

HYDE PARK (CBSLA.com) — The family of the victim of a hit-and-run accident in Hyde Park told KCAL9 Friday that an arrest has been made in the case.
The family of 35-year-old Mikail Hasan told KCAL9’s Tom Wait the driver was taken into custody without incident.
They also provided a photo of Hasan in his hospital bed via social media. Hasan, a father of nine, was critically injured in the accident.
He was hit by a vehicle Monday around 3:40 p.m. while test driving a motorized bike at West 48th Street and Ninth Avenue.
The accident was captured on surveillance video.
Two men left a store before allegedly getting into the vehicle — a burgundy Oldsmobile — and police circulated that video hoping the public recognized the driver.
Friday evening, the LAPD identified the alleged driver as Javier Saravia.
Officials said Saravia was arrested at his residence and later booked for hit-and-run felony. They also said the car that was allegedly involved in the accident was parked in a car port in the rear of his residence and impounded as evidence.