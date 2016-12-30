A New Year’s Eve 101 Includes Where To Go, What Not To Do

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Champagne, watching Ryan Seacrest (or Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffith), having some popcorn at home or putting on black tie and welcoming the new year in style, whatever your plans there are dos and don’ts.

KCAL9’s Laurie Perez previews some of the dos.

“That was amazing, it was beautiful yeah,” said Abigail Galindez.

She was referring to the 3D digital mapping and music show set for New Year’s Even in Grand Park.

Following a show rehearsal, rave reviews.

If you want to see it for yourself Saturday, organizers of the fourth-annual celebration suggest you dress for the weather, take public transportation and expect the unexpected.

“That might sound cliché but seriously I think this year we have done something different,” says Garson Yu.

As in years past, the Grand Park event will spread out over 90 acres, music will keep the party going until the big countdown show five minutes before midnight.

When the show wraps up you can hop onto the Metro — all bus and rail service will be free (yes, free) from 9 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.

The city celebration is alcohol free but that won’t keep people from reveling.

“I’m gonna party like it’s 1999,” said obvious Prince fan Greg Strochbine

If your plans take you somewhere where drinks are served, you can still stay safe:

– Free apps like Designated Driver VIP promote bars and restaurants offering free food and other incentives to designated drivers.

– Even if you don’t have AAA, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., you can get a ride home and free tow within 7 miles, by calling 1-800-400-4222.

– if you’re planning to use a ride service, be aware Uber and Lyft prices and demand will surge between midnight and 3 a.m., so the companies suggest sharing a ride to split the fare.

A safe night will give you something else to be thankful for in the New Year — hope.

“I am going to finish at the top,” said Johnny Pittello.

“It’s been a rough year and we’re here to usher it out,” said Dana Haddad.

However you plan on celebrating, do it without gunfire — the LAPD tweeted out a reminder that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous — the Sheriff’s Department responded to 91 shots-fired calls last New Year’s Eve . Shooting a gun into the air is a felony.