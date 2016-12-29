Water Drops Help Extinguish Small Brush Fire In Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA.com/AP) — Firefighters gained the upper hand on a small brush fire in the Agoura Hills area Thursday.
The fire erupted at midday Thursday and had grown as large as three or four acres in the Liberty Canyon area near the 101 Freeway.
The Los Angele County Fire Department sent 190 firefighters and helicopters to make water drops.
Shortly before 1 p.m., fire officials announced they had made “good progress” on the fire and downgraded their response.
Locally gusty Santa Ana winds have been blowing in Southern California, but the region has also been dampened by above-normal rain and more showers are expected Friday and Saturday.
