SeaWorld Christmastown

With Shamu®, Santa, sea lions and snow, SeaWorld is THE place to be this holiday season! Come join us where the season meets the sea, during SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration®

Here’s a detailed look at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Guests will have the opportunity to meet the lovable reindeer and his friends at Rudolph’s Christmastown, an all-new experience located at SeaWorld’s Pole to Pole Plaza and share in Rudolph’s family fun and holiday traditions while making spirits bright.

Snow Hill: It’s snowy fun for the little ones at this new themed area with real snow and sled lanes geared for smaller children.

Shamu Christmas Miracles: Thrilling seasonal music rings out as amazing killer whales, gifted trainers and a talented female vocalist share a story of reflection and understanding, of peace and friendship and of the everyday miracles that surround us all year long. Guests will experience a fun and entertaining sing-a-long preshow and share in the power and beauty of Shamu’s family in this touching holiday favorite.

Clyde & Seamore’s Christmas Special: SeaWorld’s prank-loving pinnipeds Clyde and Seamore have a hilarious holiday time in this Christmas-themed sea lion and otter show.

Dolphin Island Christmas: This Christmas-themed dolphin show celebrates the holidays with a tropical twist as dolphins and pilot whales perform amazing athletic feats set to island music.

Santa’s Christmas Village presented by Coca-Cola: This magical, holiday area is brimming with Christmas fun! Guests can mingle with Santa’s elves, see real reindeer up-close, enjoy a sweet treat, and meet the big guy himself at Santa’s Cottage.

The Pets Rule Christmas: As the winter season begins, the pets partake in holiday hijinks in this specially-themed show featuring the shelter-adopted stars of the park’s Pets Rule! show.

Holiday Atmosphere: SeaWorld will be decked out more than ever before, with more than one million low-energy holiday lights and a 40-foot tree with an animated light show. Specialty lighting will be glimmering bright throughout the park, welcoming guests to celebrate the holidays. Outside Pets’ Playhouse, guests will find the Cat’s Christmas Parlor, where the feline stars of Pets Rule Christmas! hang out in their own Christmas-themed house. Animal exhibits such as Shark Encounter and Penguin Encounter will have a splash of holiday spirit with specialty-themed décor inside.