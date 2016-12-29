Emotional Vigil Held For 3-Year-Old Twins Killed In South LA House Fire

SOUTH LA (CBSLA.com) — The family of 3-year-old twins Brenton and Braeson Fortson held a candlelight vigil in South Los Angeles at the scene of the horrific house fire that claimed their lives on Tuesday.

KCAL9’s Laurie Perez attended the vigil on 113th Street and was able to speak to the boys’ devastated mother, Charlotte Fortson.

“I would do anything just to have that back, anything to have them come hug me in the morning and say mommy I’m hungry or I’m thirsty or anything,” said Fortson.

It’s the little things, the simple moments of everyday life with her young boys Fortson is missing most.

“They’re every beautiful, very singable, just full of love and joy and happiness,” she added.

Fortson was surrounded by light and love Thursday night — loved ones and friends by the dozens came to join her in mourning. They were even in the face of tragedy, also there to celebrate the boys’ lives — faith not only tested but confirmed.

Cellphone video of the tragic fire shows how neighbors desperately tried to reach the twins, tearing down security bars — irefighters eventually found the toddlers in the back bedroom.

Their sister 4-year-old BreChelle, dad Benjamin, and 6-months pregnant Charlotte made it out, hurt, but alive.

And, friends say, now in need.

“It’s just sad that’s all I can say, it’s very sad,” said Joanne McDonald.

“It’s kids involved and it’s like what do you do, what do you say?,” said Sparkle Booker.

Family and friends are hoping that — in this season of giving — others will give all they can to hold this family together.

BreChelle has been asking for her brothers. Charlotte has told her they are in Heaven, fishing with her grandfather.

While family and friends have started a GoFundMe page to raise funds, they say prayers are welcome, too. For more information about the twins and the GoFundMe link, click here.

[Editor’s Note: Earlier this week it was initally reported the boys were 2-years-old. A family member told us Thursday that the boys turned 3 on November 10.]