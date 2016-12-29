Chinese Theater Pays Rare Tribute To Debbie Reynolds

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — In a rare tribute, lights illuminating Hollywood’s iconic Chinese Theater were turned down Thursday to honor the legendary Debbie Reynolds, who had a special connection to the venue.
Her 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain” was partially filmed in front of and inside the theater.
Fans came to pay their respects at her handprints next to the entrance.
Reynolds died Wednesday after a stroke, one day after the death of her daughter, “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday as a result of a massive heart attack over the weekend.
“She’s one of the last people that represents the studio system and the great Hollywood musicals and the things that made this town famous,” one fan said.
The mother and daughter may be buried at the historic Hollywood Forever Cemetery, celebrity website TMZ said. The famous grounds serve as a final resting place for entertainment legends like Cecil B. DeMille and Mel Blanc.
Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher told KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO on Thursday that plans might be in the works for a joint funeral ceremony for his mother and sister.