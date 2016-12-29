Car Drives Off Overpass, Lands On 110 Freeway; Woman Killed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A woman was killed Thursday when a car flew off a freeway overpass and onto the northbound lanes of the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Westlake district.
The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. just north of Third Street, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Dion Conley. The vehicle went off the Third Street overpass and fell onto the northbound lanes, he said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department retrieved the body of the driver, a 50-year-old woman, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
The car apparently ran through the overpass guardrail and hit several cars when it landed on the northbound 110, causing multiple crashes.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were inside the vehicle.
All northbound lanes were closed at Third Street for the investigation and a Sigalert was issued. The lanes were finally cleared and the freeway reopened just after 8 a.m., according to the CHP.
