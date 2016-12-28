Twin Brothers Die In South LA House Fire; Parents Hospitalized

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A pregnant woman and her husband remained hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of injuries sustained in a house fire that claimed the lives of their twin sons.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of E. 113th Street.

Upon their arrival, firefighters cut through metal bars on the windows, broke through security doors and located the twin 2-year-old boys in a back bedroom.

The boys were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

Neighbors say the father attempted to run back inside the burning home to save his children.

He was transported by ambulance with burns to his face, and remains listed in critical condition at this time.

His wife, who is nine months pregnant, was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

A neighbor rescued a little girl from the home.

CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported there is no evidence that there were any working smoke detectors or sprinklers in the home.

Officials say an artificial tree and Christmas decorations may have started the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.