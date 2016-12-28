Stolen Car Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Long 100 MPH Chase

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — The CHP chased a stolen car suspect in and around San Gabriel Wednesday evening.
The male suspect drove recklessly, sometimes with his lights off and excessively fast, officials said.
The chase started on the 605 Freeway and wended through Ontario, El Monte, Baldwin Park, Pomona, West Hills and Montclair.
Stu Mundel, in Sky9, said there were at least four cars following the suspect.
The suspect has been turning his lights on and off throughout the chase. The suspect has also reportedly thrown items from the driver’s side window during the pursuit.
The suspect, in the Eastvale area, started to slow down. It was unclear if the suspect was having issues with the vehicle.
In Corona, the suspect pulled into a gas station and appeared to be driving on three tires and a rim. About a block away, the suspect got out of the vehicle with his hands up.
The suspect was the vehicle’s sole occupant.