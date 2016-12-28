Small Quake Pair Hits Coachella Valley Area Hours After California-Nevada Border Swarm

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA.com/AP) — Two small earthquakes struck Wednesday near the Coachella Valley after another pair of quakes shook the California-Nevada border.

A magnitude-3.9 quake struck first and was quickly followed by a magnitude-2.5 quake hitting about 10 miles northwest of Morongo Valley in San Bernardino County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The temblors came hours after two magnitude-5.7 temblors struck in a remote area of Nevada near the California line, about 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe.

The moderate quakes, which struck at 12:18 a.m. PST and then four minutes later, were followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Department in Hawthorne, Nevada, near the epicenter, says staffers felt both quakes, but they have not had any reports of injury or damage. The office says the quakes apparently did trigger burglar alarms at two businesses, and caused a rock slide that did not block a nearby highway.

In addition to Lake Tahoe, the USGS says the quakes were felt in such areas as Carson City, Nevada, and Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Lakes in California, all roughly 60 miles from the epicenter.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones told KNX 1070 the quakes felt in Lake Tahoe were unrelated to California’s notorious San Andreas fault line.

.@DrLucyJones tells @KNX1070 that #earthquakes felt in Lake Tahoe don't impact the San Andreas Fault. — Rob Archer (@KNXarcher) December 28, 2016



