OC Muslim Leader Apologizes For Tweet About Russian Crash Death Toll

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — The executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says he’s sorry for a tweet he sent out on Christmas Day voicing disappointment that a plane crash involving a Russian military jet en route to Syria didn’t claim more lives.

Hussam Ayloush of Anaheim-based CAIR-LA later took down the tweet, which came in response to the crash Sunday morning that killed all 92 people on board the flight minutes after taking off from the southern city of Sochi en route to Syria.

Screen captures of the tweet showed the statement read: “I’m sad about the crashed Russian military jet. The Tu-154 could have

carried up to 180 military personnel instead of just 92!”

Deleted an earlier tweet I posted abt a Russian military jet that crashed on way to Syria before knowing it included non-combatants — Hussam Ayloush (@HussamA) December 25, 2016

The passengers believed to have been killed included Russian military choir singers, journalists and a doctor known for her work in war zones.

Ayloush later posted an apology on Facebook for commenting on the crash before he had more complete information.

He wrote: “I regret that my anger and emotions over the tragic situation in Syria got the best of me. And I am not ashamed to admit my mistake. My tweet was wrong and I sincerely apologize to those hurt by it, especially the families and loved ones of the innocent people who died in the crash.”

Multiple posts on his Facebook and Twitter timelines appear to show Ayloush to be strongly critical of the war in Syria that started in 2011 and has since claimed an estimated 450,000.

