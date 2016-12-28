Metu Leads No. 22 USC Past Oregon State, 70-63

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Chimezie Metu had 19 points and eight rebounds and No. 22 USC stayed undefeated with a 70-63 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Jordan McLaughlin added 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Jonah Mathews had 10 points for the Trojans (14-0, 1-0).
Stephen Thompson Jr. scored a career-high 24 points and Drew Eubanks had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Beavers (4-10, 0-1).
USC went on a 13-0 run about midway through the first half to take a 24-9 lead. Oregon State was held scoreless for nearly 5 minutes during the surge.
The Trojans led 34-17 at halftime.
USC led by double digits most of the second half, but Oregon State was able to cut the deficit to six points in the final minute on a layup by Eubanks.
