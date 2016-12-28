Hundreds Of ‘Star Wars’ Fans Hold Light Saber Memorial For Carrie Fisher

December 28, 2016 10:41 PM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, Light Sabers, Memorial

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —  Hundreds of “Star Wars” fans held a light saber memorial Wednesday evening for Carrie Fisher.

The actress who created the iconic role in the smash “Star Wars” movies, died Tuesday at 60. Fisher’s mom, screen icon Debbie Reynolds, died Wednesday.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, “Star Wars” and Fisher fans gathered at  downtown Disney to hold a vigil.

Rather than use candles, the fans brought — more appropriate and symbolic — light sabers.

Event organizer Jeff Rowan said the tribute was a random thing but wanted to pay homage to Fisher in some way.

“I think a light saber vigil was fitting,” Rowan said, “even if technically [as Princess Leia] she never carried one. But I thought this was a very fitting way for us to say good-bye to her.”

CBS2’s Tom Wait, meanwhile, spoke to comic Rip Taylor who worked with Reynolds for decades.

He told Wait he hasn’t cried in 35 years but losing his pal has hit him “like a ton of bricks.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia