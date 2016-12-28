Hundreds Of ‘Star Wars’ Fans Hold Light Saber Memorial For Carrie Fisher

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Hundreds of “Star Wars” fans held a light saber memorial Wednesday evening for Carrie Fisher.
The actress who created the iconic role in the smash “Star Wars” movies, died Tuesday at 60. Fisher’s mom, screen icon Debbie Reynolds, died Wednesday.
Around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, “Star Wars” and Fisher fans gathered at downtown Disney to hold a vigil.
Rather than use candles, the fans brought — more appropriate and symbolic — light sabers.
Event organizer Jeff Rowan said the tribute was a random thing but wanted to pay homage to Fisher in some way.
“I think a light saber vigil was fitting,” Rowan said, “even if technically [as Princess Leia] she never carried one. But I thought this was a very fitting way for us to say good-bye to her.”
CBS2’s Tom Wait, meanwhile, spoke to comic Rip Taylor who worked with Reynolds for decades.
He told Wait he hasn’t cried in 35 years but losing his pal has hit him “like a ton of bricks.”