Downey Market To Issue Second Round Of Refunds For Spoiled Tamales

December 28, 2016 5:13 AM
Filed Under: Bad Tamales, Refund

DOWNEY (CBSLA.com) — Customers waited in line outside of a market in Downey Wednesday to receive refunds for a bad batch of tamales that sickened many on Christmas.

CBS2’s Joy Benedict reported a handful people showed up to Amapola Market & Deli around 4:30 a.m. in order hold their spot in line.

On Monday, many customers waited in line for hours while employees issued refunds.

The store temporarily ran out of cash, being that it was a holiday, and was closed for business on Tuesday.

The company says the bad batch of masa stems from a problem with a 120,000 pound supply of corn that the store purchased from a longtime vendor.

The store is saying they will provide refunds, starting at 7 a.m., to any customers who show their receipt or bring in the spoiled tamales.

