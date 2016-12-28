Downey Market To Issue Second Round Of Refunds For Spoiled Tamales

DOWNEY (CBSLA.com) — Customers waited in line outside of a market in Downey Wednesday to receive refunds for a bad batch of tamales that sickened many on Christmas.
CBS2’s Joy Benedict reported a handful people showed up to Amapola Market & Deli around 4:30 a.m. in order hold their spot in line.
On Monday, many customers waited in line for hours while employees issued refunds.
The store temporarily ran out of cash, being that it was a holiday, and was closed for business on Tuesday.
The company says the bad batch of masa stems from a problem with a 120,000 pound supply of corn that the store purchased from a longtime vendor.
The store is saying they will provide refunds, starting at 7 a.m., to any customers who show their receipt or bring in the spoiled tamales.