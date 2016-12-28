Detectives Seek Public’s Help To Track Down Hit-And-Run Driver

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Detectives are hoping the public can help them identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident Monday in Hyde Park.
Police said the driver struck a man riding a motorized bicycle in Southwest L.A.
The accident occurred at the intersection of West 48th Street and Ninth Avenue, authorities said.
The crash was captured on surveillance video. The suspect was driving a late 90s burgundy or red Oldsmobile Cutlass 4-door sedan.
The victim remains in critical condition with severe injuries.
The driver is described as a Latino about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, gray jacket and white shirt and blue jeans.
His passenger, also Latino, was about the same height. The passenger has a mustache. He was wearing a red long sleeved shirt, black pants and brown shoes.