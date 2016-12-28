Debbie Reynolds Dies At 84, One Day After Carrie Fisher’s Death

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Actress Debbie Reynolds has died at 84 after suffering a possible stroke, just one day after the death of her daughter, “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher.

Fire officials would not immediately confirm the TMZ report and would only say that an ambulance crew responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of North Coldwater Canyon Drive in the Hollywood Hills in response to a “medical emergency.”

LAFD crews tended to a female patient at the address and took her to a hospital, according to officials.

While the patient’s exact condition was unknown, KNX 1070 reported she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Daughter Joely Fisher tweeted out a photo of herself and Reynolds with the words “God speed mama.” Reynolds was briefly married to Eddie Fisher, Joely’s dad, in the 1950s.

God speed mama pic.twitter.com/XsO5zqN8w6 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 28, 2016

Reynolds is perhaps best known for her role as aspiring dancer and actress Kathy Selden in 1952’s “Singin in the Rain.”

Reynolds had two children with the late crooner Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor.

Carrie Fisher, who starred as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Tuesday at age 60, days after suffering a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

In a November interview with for the NPR show “Fresh Air,” Carrie Fisher spoke of her admiration for her mother, who she said had some recent health setbacks.

“She’s an immensely powerful woman, and I just admire my mother very much,” Carrie Fisher said. “There’s very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life, and raised children, and had horrible relationships, and lost all her money, and got it back again. I mean, she’s had an amazing life, and she’s someone to admire.”

Reynolds and Fisher appear together in a documentary that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. “”Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher” is set to air on HBO in early 2017.

