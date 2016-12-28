Man Fatally Stabbed In LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives Wednesday investigated the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in Los Angeles.
The incident was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.
Upon their arrival, authorities located an adult African American man lying on the ground in a parking lot suffering from a stab wound to his upper torso.
Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital where he later died.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
No suspect description has been provided at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
One Comment