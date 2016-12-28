150th Baby Saved In LA County’s Safe Surrender Program

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Wednesday that LA County has recorded its 150th baby saved in the Safe Surrender program that began in 2001.
The baby boy — surrendered at a hospital in Pomona — was the 8th to be surrendered in 2016.
The program was launched and championed by Hahn’s predecessor, former LA County Supervisor Don Knabe.
“The surrender of this baby boy marks an incredible milestone for the Safe Surrender program and is a testament to the work of my predecessor,” said Hahn. “His Safe Surrender program has now saved the lives of 150 babies and given them the opportunity to grow up with loving families. As a new member of the Board of Supervisors, I hope to build on his work and champion this life-saving program. We must continue to raise awareness so that any mother in LA County who finds herself in a desperate and impossible situation knows that they can get their baby to safe hands in a way that is safe, secure, and anonymous.”
Under the program, new parents may legally and safely leave a baby three days old or younger with an employee at any Los Angeles County hospital or fire station, no questions asked. Anyone leaving a newborn will not face arrest or prosecution for child abandonment.
