Wind Advisory Issued For LA, Ventura Counties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Gusty winds will blow through portions of Ventura and Los Angeles counties on Tuesday.
A wind advisory will remain in effect until 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Gusts between 35 and 40 mph are expected in the valley areas, and gusts reaching 45 mph are expected in the mountains.
Frost is expected for the central coast and around the Ojai Valley area.
Meteorologists warned strong winds will make driving difficult.
