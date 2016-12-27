Volunteers In Irwindale Hoping To Set World Record For Longest, Heaviest Single-Chassis Float

IRWINDALE (CBSLA.com) — Dragons, sand castles and stars. If you can think it, it’s probably being made out of something organic.

Volunteers in Irwindale Tuesday night were gluing, pasting and mounting tiny details onto their floats to be featured in the 2017 Rose Parade on Sunday.

But one float is about to take on aN even bigger challenge. The “Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin’ K-9 Wave Machine” is on track to set a Guinness Book of World Record for the longest and heaviest single-chassis float.

The float is 125 feet long, 68 tons and will hold 8,000 gallons of water in a tank for two surfing dogs. It is so long, it would not even fit in a GoPro shot.

“California Highway Patrol is bringing portable scales out, just like a big rig. They’re going to put them on the ground. And we’re going to roll the semi onto it. And we’re going to weigh it. And Guinness is going to see it all in person. And they’re going to verify it right then and there on Friday,” Pet Trainer Lori Signs said.

The last record was set in 2012 with a 116-foot, 50-ton, surfing dog float sponsored by Natural Balance.

But this year, it’s not all about the dogs. Ricky, the cat, was also taking a leading role on the float.

“He’s too dignified to surf even though he can surf. He’s just going to riding in the front, waving and high-fiving,” Veterinarian Dr. Karen Doc Hallagin joked.